Donate
Light Theme
Log In
NASA To Launch Israel’s First Space Telescope in 2026
Israel's ULTRASAT space telescope is set to be launched into orbit in 2026 (Weizmann Institute of Science)
News Updates
Israel
NASA
Israel Space Agency
telescope

NASA To Launch Israel’s First Space Telescope in 2026

The Media Line Staff
02/22/2023

Israel will get its first space telescope in orbit in 2026, with the assistance of the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The $90 million Ultraviolet Transient Astronomy Satellite (ULTRASAT) will be blasted into space on a NASA rocket, and once in geostationary orbit will track short-term events such as supernovae and black holes.

The telescope, which is a joint project between the Israel Space Agency and the Weizmann Institute of Science, will be able to observe a large swathe of the cosmos due to its wide field of view.

“We are proud to join this partnership, an international effort that will help us better understand the mysteries of the hot, transient universe,” said Mark Clampin, director of the Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, in a statement issued by the agency.

“Our requirements from ULTRASAT, such as a wide field of view, advanced ultraviolet sensitivity, and real-time data control and transfer are at the forefront of technological developments,” said Uri Oron, director of the Israel Space Agency. “Israel’s space industry can deliver these capabilities. The Israel Space Agency is proud of the cooperation with NASA as a direct example of the strong partnership between the agencies, and of the Israeli space industry’s technological effort involved in the development of the telescope.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.