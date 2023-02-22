NASA To Launch Israel’s First Space Telescope in 2026

Israel will get its first space telescope in orbit in 2026, with the assistance of the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The $90 million Ultraviolet Transient Astronomy Satellite (ULTRASAT) will be blasted into space on a NASA rocket, and once in geostationary orbit will track short-term events such as supernovae and black holes.

The telescope, which is a joint project between the Israel Space Agency and the Weizmann Institute of Science, will be able to observe a large swathe of the cosmos due to its wide field of view.

“We are proud to join this partnership, an international effort that will help us better understand the mysteries of the hot, transient universe,” said Mark Clampin, director of the Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, in a statement issued by the agency.

“Our requirements from ULTRASAT, such as a wide field of view, advanced ultraviolet sensitivity, and real-time data control and transfer are at the forefront of technological developments,” said Uri Oron, director of the Israel Space Agency. “Israel’s space industry can deliver these capabilities. The Israel Space Agency is proud of the cooperation with NASA as a direct example of the strong partnership between the agencies, and of the Israeli space industry’s technological effort involved in the development of the telescope.”