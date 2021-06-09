Nasrallah Says He’s Well, Thanks Supporters For Messages

HIzbullah chief in Lebanon, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, told supporters in a televised appearance to discuss Lebanon’s twin financial and political crises crisis that he is well. His reassurances come nearly two weeks after a televised speech marking the anniversary in 2000 when Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon, during which Nasrallah frequently coughed so hard that he could barely speak and looked unwell. That appearance led to speculation that Nasrallah was sick with COVID-19. Close advisors countered that he suffers from seasonal allergies and had developed pneumonia.

“A human being is a human being, you get sick or tired sometimes,” Nasrallah said, adding: “Some people killed us off and some started looking for a successor. I reassure them.”

He said he received messages of healing and support, and thanked those who wrote or called.