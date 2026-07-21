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NASTEX 2026 Opens in Damascus as Syria Seeks To Revive Textile Industry 
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa inaugurates the NASTEX 2026 Syria International Textile Expo during the opening ceremony in Damascus, July 18, 2026. (Qusai Abdul Bari / The Media Line)

NASTEX 2026 Opens in Damascus as Syria Seeks To Revive Textile Industry 

Rizik Alabi
07/21/2026

[DAMASCUS] The NASTEX 2026 international textile exhibition opened in Damascus on Saturday, bringing together more than 300 companies from over 20 countries as Syria looks to revive its textile industry, attract investment, and boost exports as part of broader efforts to stimulate its economy. 

The four-day exhibition, held at Damascus’ Conference Palace through July 21, features manufacturers of textiles, garments, furnishings, machinery, equipment, yarns and raw materials, alongside companies showcasing digital transformation solutions and advanced industrial technologies. Organizers say the event is intended to strengthen commercial partnerships and open new markets for Syrian products. 

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa inaugurated the exhibition, describing the textile industry as a cornerstone of the country’s economic heritage and saying its revival could play a key role in reconstruction efforts. 

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of the NASTEX 2026 Syria International Textile Expo in Damascus, July 18, 2026. (Qusai Abdul Bari / The Media Line)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, al-Sharaa said the exhibition marks “a point of departure” in addressing poverty and economic hardship, arguing that revitalizing the textile sector could create thousands of jobs while helping restore industrial production and economic growth. 

He added that Syria is working to build a new phase based on civil peace, national unity, balanced diplomacy, security, and economic development, paving the way for the country’s return as a regional center for production, innovation, and skilled labor. 

Economy and Industry Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar described NASTEX as “more than a specialized exhibition,” calling it a message of confidence in Syria’s return as a regional hub for manufacturing, industry, and trade. 

Al-Shaar said the government is pursuing policies to create a more competitive investment climate by removing obstacles to production, modernizing industry, encouraging innovation, and expanding exports to restore the reputation of products labeled “Made in Syria.” 

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the NASTEX 2026 Syria International Textile Expo in Damascus, July 18, 2026. (Qusai Abdul Bari / The Media Line)

Fadi al-Mohamid, founder of NASTEX, said the exhibition serves as a platform connecting manufacturers, suppliers, and investors to promote new business partnerships. Organizers describe it as the Middle East’s first integrated event dedicated to textiles, furnishings, and interior design, bringing together the latest products, technologies, and innovations in the sector, including fabrics, furniture, manufacturing equipment, raw materials, and digital industrial solutions. 

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The textile industry was once one of Syria’s largest employers and exporters before being severely damaged during more than a decade of conflict. Syrian officials hope renewed economic activity and increased investor participation will help restore production and improve the sector’s competitiveness in regional and international markets. 

 

 

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