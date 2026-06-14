National Flag Day, Freedom 250 UFC Event, and President Trump’s 80th Birthday Converge on June 14

President Donald Trump has designated June 14 as Flag Day and the start of National Flag Week, while a special military-themed presentation is scheduled to take place during the Freedom 250 UFC event at the White House.

According to a presidential proclamation issued by the White House, June 14 will be observed as Flag Day, with the following week designated as National Flag Week. The proclamation honors the Stars and Stripes as a symbol of American liberty, democracy and unity.

The president directed appropriate government officials to display the US flag on all federal buildings during the observance. American citizens were also called upon to fly the flag at homes and businesses and to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

The proclamation marks the adoption of the first official Flag Resolution by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777.

The observances coincide with Freedom 250, a mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and scheduled to take place on Sunday on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. The event’s title references the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence.

During the event, the Department of War is scheduled to debut its first television advertisement, titled “Peace Through Strength.”

Organizers said the short video will celebrate the US armed forces and will be screened during the program.

The event coincides with President Trump’s 80th birthday.

Freedom 250 is expected to bring together mixed martial arts competition and commemorations tied to the upcoming semiquincentennial of American independence.

The White House proclamation and the planned presentation at the event both focus on national symbols and military themes as part of the June 14 observances.