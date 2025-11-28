National Guard Member Sarah Beckstrom Dies From Wounds in Shooting Near White House

US President Donald Trump has announced that one of the two National Guard members shot near the White House earlier this week has died, marking a grim turn in the aftermath of the Washington attack.

The victim was identified as Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, who was on duty in the capital when the shooting took place on Wednesday. She was one of two Guard members targeted in the incident, which occurred close to the White House and prompted a swift security response in central Washington, DC.

She’s just passed away,” President Donald Trump said, in a Thanksgiving call to service members. “She’s no longer with us. She’s looking down at us right now.”

Law enforcement officers from both local and federal agencies formed a solemn line along the streets of Washington, DC, on Thursday night as a procession carried Beckstrom’s remains. The ceremony, known as a dignified transfer, was held to honor her service and sacrifice, with security personnel standing in silent tribute while the fallen National Guard member was escorted.

US Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, who was also injured in the shooting on Wednesday, remains in critical condition in the hospital after surgery.

The suspect in the shootings is 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national. The investigation is ongoing.