National Religious Broadcasters Urges FCC To Investigate ABC Over Kimmel Remarks; Melania Trump Calls for Action

National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) has asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to investigate ABC Television over remarks made during the April 23, 2026 broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying the comments raise concerns about the normalization and potential incitement of political violence.

The request centers on a segment presented as a parody of the upcoming White House Correspondents’ Dinner, during which host Jimmy Kimmel referenced First Lady Melania Trump. In his monologue, Kimmel said, “Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have the glow of an expectant widow.”

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner took place on April 25, 2026. That evening, an attempted attack targeted President Trump and other federal officials. The incident marked the third attempted attack on the President Trump’s life in the current period and followed other violent acts, including high-profile political assassinations and multiple school shootings across the country.

Melania Trump responded in a post on X, writing, “It’s time for ABC to take a stand” regarding Kimmel. She added, “Enough is enough. Kimmel’s rhetoric is designed to divide our country.”

She added, “His monologue about my family is not comedy, and it deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel should not be given the opportunity to enter our homes every evening to spread hate.”

NRB General Counsel Michael Farris said existing law allows limits on speech that incites violence. “While the FCC is bound by the First Amendment of the Constitution and federal law (47 U.S.C. § 326) to respect freedom of speech, Supreme Court precedent makes clear that speech which incites violence is not protected. Under Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969), speech loses constitutional protection when it encourages lawless action, is intended to produce such action, and is likely to result in imminent harm.”

NRB President & CEO Troy A. Miller said the group’s request reflects concern about broader patterns of violence. “We should be relieved that lives were spared Saturday evening; but relief can’t become complacency. We’re seeing a pattern of violence in this country that didn’t appear overnight.”

He added, “When influential voices joke about death or treat political opponents as disposable, it contributes to a culture where violence feels thinkable to the already unstable. National platforms carry real weight, and with that comes responsibility. That’s why this warranted action.”

NRB said it is seeking a full FCC review to determine whether federal law or commission precedent was violated.