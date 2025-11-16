National Report Shows Food Insecurity Affects More Than a Quarter of Israeli Households 

A new assessment by Israel’s National Insurance Institute shows that food insecurity remained a major challenge in 2024, affecting more than one in four households nationwide. The data, released Wednesday, estimates that roughly 900,000 households — home to about 2.6 million people — struggled to maintain stable access to food. Children were hit disproportionately, with nearly one million minors living in homes that reported difficulty obtaining adequate nutrition.

The findings describe how inconsistent access to food disrupts daily eating patterns, lowers diet quality, and can harm long-term health. Although the numbers show a modest improvement from 2023, when 30 percent of households were classified as food insecure, researchers said the situation remains severe.

The report identifies major differences among communities. While poverty plays a significant role, the relationship between low income and food access varies by sector. Among Haredi families, for example, food insecurity stood at 25 percent — higher than the 19 percent reported among non-Haredi Jewish households but still lower than expected based solely on income. Researchers pointed to cultural practices such as communal charity funds, group purchasing, and internal lending networks that help ease pressure, even as many households rely on one income due to prioritizing religious study.

The situation in Arab society was markedly worse. Fifty-eight percent of Arab households experienced food insecurity, and nearly a quarter were assessed as having very low food security — the most severe category. The report attributed these results to the high poverty rate in the Arab community.

The survey, which covered all population groups, asked participants whether financial limitations caused them to skip meals, reduce intake, or refrain from purchasing healthy food. Responses were used to place households into high, low, or very low food security categories. Ten percent of all Israeli households fell into the most acute group.

The authors called for sustained government action, writing that “the grim findings in the report highlight the need for a long-term social and economic policy that ensures all residents of Israel have regular access to adequate and healthy food.” They urged multi-year plans, expanded budgets, higher welfare benefits, and broader school meal programs.

The data also tracked access to healthy foods, finding that about 963,000 households lacked the means to purchase nutritious items, affecting approximately 926,000 children