National Security Advisors of US, Israel Meet at White House

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hosted his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata, at the White House “to consult on a broad range of global issues and issues of mutual concern,” the White House said in a statement. The meeting on Tuesday comes as the US and other world powers are close to renewing the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

Sullivan “underscored President Biden’s steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel’s capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats, including from Iran and Iranian-backed proxies; and our commitment to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon,” the statement said. They also discussed continued efforts for Israel to normalize relations with countries in the Arab world.

Sullivan also “stressed the need to take continued steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, which are critical to peace, security and prosperity.”

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz is expected to meet Sullivan on Friday, in a bid to convince the Biden Administration to halt its efforts to reup the Iran nuclear agreement.