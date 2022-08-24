The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
National Security Advisors of US, Israel Meet at White House
South facade of the White House, Washington DC. (Ad Meskens/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Jake Sullivan
Eyal Hulata
White House
Iran Nuclear Deal

National Security Advisors of US, Israel Meet at White House

The Media Line Staff
08/24/2022

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hosted his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata, at the White House “to consult on a broad range of global issues and issues of mutual concern,” the White House said in a statement. The meeting on Tuesday comes as the US and other world powers are close to renewing the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

Sullivan “underscored President Biden’s steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel’s capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats, including from Iran and Iranian-backed proxies; and our commitment to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon,” the statement said. They also discussed continued efforts for Israel to normalize relations with countries in the Arab world.

Sullivan also “stressed the need to take continued steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, which are critical to peace, security and prosperity.”

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz is expected to meet Sullivan on Friday, in a bid to convince the Biden Administration to halt its efforts to reup the Iran nuclear agreement.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.