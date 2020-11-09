Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Nations Led by Women See Lower COVID Mortality
A good example. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks in January 2019 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Boris Baldinger/World Economic Forum/Wikimedia Commons)
women leaders
coronavirus
COVID-19
mortality rates
University of Haifa

Nations Led by Women See Lower COVID Mortality

The Media Line Staff
11/09/2020

Countries led by women have lower average mortality rates from the coronavirus than countries led by men, according to a new study from the University of Haifa. From April through August in the 185 countries providing data – including all 22 of those led by female presidents or prime ministers – the death rate was 7.91 per 100,000 population in nations led by women, and 9.42 per 100,000 in those led by men. The researchers correlated this with cultures that are more positive about change and less anxious about new and unfamiliar situations. “The study’s findings underscore the complexity of the connection between gender, leadership and culture,” they said in a statement. “It also highlights the importance of ensuring that the leader’s behavior and the policy they adopt are compatible with the cultural values of the society they lead.” However, the researchers also noted that among the countries led by women, the mortality rates from COVID-19 rose along with the proportion of females in parliament or the cabinet. “We can’t explain it,” researcher Talia Gore, a doctoral candidate, told The Media Line.

