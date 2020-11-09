Nations Led by Women See Lower COVID Mortality

Countries led by women have lower average mortality rates from the coronavirus than countries led by men, according to a new study from the University of Haifa. From April through August in the 185 countries providing data – including all 22 of those led by female presidents or prime ministers – the death rate was 7.91 per 100,000 population in nations led by women, and 9.42 per 100,000 in those led by men. The researchers correlated this with cultures that are more positive about change and less anxious about new and unfamiliar situations. “The study’s findings underscore the complexity of the connection between gender, leadership and culture,” they said in a statement. “It also highlights the importance of ensuring that the leader’s behavior and the policy they adopt are compatible with the cultural values of the society they lead.” However, the researchers also noted that among the countries led by women, the mortality rates from COVID-19 rose along with the proportion of females in parliament or the cabinet. “We can’t explain it,” researcher Talia Gore, a doctoral candidate, told The Media Line.