Nationwide Bible Reading Event Marks 250 Years of Scripture in America

A weeklong nationwide Bible-reading event at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., is bringing together nearly 500 participants to read Scripture from Genesis to Revelation as part of a commemoration marking 250 years of the Bible in America.

The initiative, titled “America Reads the Bible,” runs April 18–25 and features daily readings from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. following an opening celebration Saturday night. More than 100 ministries and figures from politics, media and entertainment are taking part in the effort.

The event is organized by Christians Engaged, a nonprofit group focused on promoting biblical literacy and civic participation. Founder and President Bunni Pounds said the project had been in development for more than two years and is intended to encourage Americans to return to Scripture.

Participants from government, education, business, the arts and the church are involved in the public readings, which are also supported by national broadcasts, discipleship partnerships, and local gatherings.

President Donald Trump is expected to contribute a recorded reading from 2 Chronicles 7:11–22 as part of the event. Organizers said the passage was specifically reserved for him due to its longstanding use as a call to prayer in the United States. His reading will be delivered from the Oval Office.

Actress Patricia Heaton spoke at the opening celebration, referencing the October 7 terror attack in Israel and calling for unity between Christians and Jews.

“Two years later, October 7 happened, and I looked out and said, ‘Why isn’t the whole world in an outrage about what happened?’” Heaton said.

She said the attack prompted her to take action alongside others.

“We created this organization … helping Christians and Jews come together and stand up for Judeo-Christian values,” she said.

Organizers describe the effort as both a national Scripture-reading event and a broader movement aimed at reinforcing the role of faith in public life ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary.