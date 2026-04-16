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Nearly 400 US Troops Wounded, 13 Killed in Iran Conflict, CENTCOM Says
Members of the 86th Airlift Wing base honor guard conduct a flag-folding ceremony during the Ramstein Honor Guard Appreciation Day, Sept. 11, 2009, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (US Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Charity Barrett)

Nearly 400 US Troops Wounded, 13 Killed in Iran Conflict, CENTCOM Says

The Media Line Staff
04/16/2026

Nearly 400 US troops have been wounded in the conflict with Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

At least 399 American service members were injured, according to CENTCOM spokesman Tim Hawkins, the Associated Press reported. Hawkins said 354 of those wounded have since returned to duty, while 13 US service members were killed in combat.

Diplomatic efforts have yet to produce a breakthrough. Representatives from Washington and Tehran met in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 11 for several rounds of talks, but both sides said they failed to reach a long-term agreement. The Associated Press reported that another round of discussions may take place on April 16.

Washington announced a “double-sided” two-week ceasefire with Iran on April 7, describing it as a temporary pause in hostilities.

The fighting began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a military operation targeting Iran. In response, Tehran moved to shut the Strait of Hormuz to vessels connected to the US, Israel, and countries it said backed the offensive.

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