Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Nearly Half of Iran’s Population at Risk of Land Subsidence, Seismologist Warns
News Updates
Iran
land subsidence
risk
Agriculture

Nearly Half of Iran’s Population at Risk of Land Subsidence, Seismologist Warns

The Media Line Staff
04/20/2023

A senior Iranian seismologist warned Wednesday that close to 40 million people, almost half of the country’s population, live in zones at risk of land subsidence—the gradual or sudden sinking of the earth’s surface due to the subsurface movement of earth materials.

Ali Beitollahi, a seismologist with Iran’s Road, Housing and Urban Development Research Center, made the remarks at a meeting on the impacts of land subsidence on cultural heritage and historical sites. He said that nearly 10% of the country’s entire area, or 158,000 square kilometers, faces the challenge of land subsidence. Beitollahi stressed that close to 380 cities in Iran are located in such zones, with the central province of Isfahan facing the highest risk of land subsidence in the country.

The depletion of underground water reservoirs due to excessive water extraction from agricultural wells has caused land subsidence in many Iranian plains. Tehran province alone subsides by 13 cm annually, according to Esmaeil Salimi from Tehran Disaster Mitigation and Management Organization. Iranian officials have urged the government to restrict the cultivation of water-intensive crops.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.