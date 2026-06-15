Netanyahu Admits ‘We Do Not Know What the Agreement Will Be,’ Vows Iran Will Never Have a Nuclear Weapon 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel does not yet know what will be included in a prospective agreement with Iran, but stressed that any deal must be backed by a credible military threat and that he would not limit Israel’s actions to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Speaking at a press conference, Netanyahu declined to compare the emerging agreement with previous diplomatic efforts, saying the final terms remain unclear.

“I would not make that comparison yet,” Netanyahu said. “We do not know what the agreement will be.”

Netanyahu said the central difference between the current situation and past negotiations is the existence of military pressure on Iran.

“I can say that the fundamental difference between the situation then and the situation today is that every agreement must be accompanied by a credible military threat,” he said. “Back then there was no credible military threat. There was no military threat. Today, because of what we did — not only the United States, because of us, because we went in there with 14,000 sorties — that is the biggest difference.”

He then referred to roughly 140,000 sorties, saying they were divided approximately evenly between Israel and the United States.

“About 140,000 sorties, roughly half and half,” Netanyahu said. “For us, a little, roughly half and half between the United States and us. There is a credible military threat.”

Netanyahu said his position was rooted in a long-standing commitment to stopping Iran’s nuclear program.

“I can speak about my commitment as prime minister of Israel, who has devoted most of his adult life to only one thing: preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons,” he said.

He argued that Iran would already have acquired nuclear weapons if not for actions he had taken over the years.

“If I had not done the things I did over the years, Iran would long ago have had atomic bombs,” Netanyahu said. “So they do not have them, and I do not intend for them to have them.”

The prime minister said Israel would act as needed to prevent that outcome.

“We will do what is necessary,” he said. “Again, I am not limiting myself in any way regarding that objective, and that objective is simple: Iran will not have nuclear weapons.”

Asked whether Israel was bound by provisions related to Lebanon or Iran in the US-Iran agreement, Netanyahu replied that “this agreement is being made by the United States, by the president of the United States. He thinks he can truly combine both the opening of the straits and the elimination of the nuclear program.”

Netanyahu said he had shared his position with President Trump, but emphasized that the diplomatic effort was being led by Washington.

“I said this is his decision,” Netanyahu said. “I repeat and say: This is his decision. He is leading this, and of course I expressed my opinion in various conversations.”

Responding to questions about his relationship with President Trump, Netanyahu said differences between the two leaders do arise but have not undermined their years-long ties.

“We have known each other for a long time,” Netanyahu said, noting that while they often share the same view, there are occasions when their positions diverge. He stressed that his decisions are guided by Israel’s security needs and not by public posturing.

The prime minister also pushed back against criticism that Operation Rising Lion fell short of its goals.

Asked whether the operation had been a mistake, Netanyahu dismissed the premise, arguing that Israel had neutralized a threat he characterized as existential. He said the campaign dealt a severe blow to Iran’s economy and infrastructure and helped create an environment in which Iranians could potentially challenge the ruling regime.

At the same time, Netanyahu said Israel had its own security interests, beginning with the nuclear threat.

“On the other hand, I said that we have our own interests,” he said. “First of all, regarding the nuclear threat, I am committed that there will not be such a threat against us.”

Netanyahu also said Israel would remain in a security buffer zone in Lebanon for as long as it deems necessary, despite Iranian demands for an Israeli withdrawal.

“Second, regarding Lebanon, we created a buffer zone there, a security zone,” Netanyahu said. “We will remain in it as long as required. Iran wanted us to withdraw from there. That did not happen.”

He said the reason Israel had not withdrawn was, in part, because of his firm position.

“Do you know why that did not happen?” Netanyahu said. “Among other things, because I stood very, very firm. I was very, very decisive on this matter, and I think our American friends respect that determination and that firm stand.”

Netanyahu said Israel’s presence in the security zone was necessary to protect residents of northern Israel: “We are staying there because we need to protect the residents of the north, and there are other things as well,” adding that Israel would continue working to preserve its freedom of action against threats.

“In any case, we want to preserve, and are acting to preserve, our freedom of action,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said Israeli forces acted Monday against terrorists who approached or threatened Israeli troops.

“If people come and attack us, attack us or come to attack us, as happened today—toda —then we eliminated four terrorists,” he said. “Two motorcyclists who approached our forces in a threatening manner were eliminated, and afterward two more terrorists.”

Netanyahu said Israel would continue to maintain military freedom of action and hold the security zone to defend northern communities.

“We are preserving our freedom of action, and we are preserving the security zone in order to protect the residents of the north,” he said