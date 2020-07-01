Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ofir Akunis (Oz77/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Israel
Annexation
timetable
July 1
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ofir Akunis
West Bank
Trump Administration

Netanyahu Ally Confirms Delay in Annexation Moves

The Media Line Staff
07/01/2020

A confidant of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is saying that Israeli moves to annex parts of the West Bank will take place sometime later in July rather than on July 1, as had been proclaimed by Netanyahu. It is believed that the Trump Administration feels Netanyahu has been moving too quickly on annexation, and asked him to take his foot off the gas. With the Prime Minister’s Office staying silent, it was left to Ofir Akunis, minister for regional cooperation and a Netanyahu protégé, to do the talking. “It will, for sure, take place during the month of July,” Akunis told Army Radio on Wednesday, referring to annexation. “It could have happened today, but things must first come together with the American administration…. To the best of my knowledge, this has not yet happened.” On Tuesday, Netanyahu met in Jerusalem with Avi Berkowitz, US President Donald Trump’s special representative for international negotiations, and David Friedman, the US ambassador to Israel. There was no follow-up statement. During his radio interview, Akunis referenced a statement on annexation from Washington that last week was said to be imminent, but now seems to have been put on the back-burner.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.