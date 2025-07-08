Netanyahu and Syrian Leader Set for Landmark White House Summit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa are expected to meet in Washington this September for a rare diplomatic summit brokered by the United Arab Emirates and supported by the United States, i24 reports. The talks, set to take place at the White House ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly, are aimed at establishing a security agreement that could pave the way for normalized relations between the longtime adversaries.

The planned meeting follows months of discreet backchannel communications between the two governments, facilitated in part by Emirati officials with the knowledge of Saudi Arabia. According to a Syrian official familiar with the matter, the agreement will be signed “under the patronage of US President Trump.”

If finalized, this deal would mark the first direct accord between Israel and Syria in decades and potentially expand the framework of the Abraham Accords, which previously led to normalization between Israel and several Arab nations. While the contents of the upcoming agreement remain unclear, sources indicate that it would include coordinated security arrangements and de-escalation commitments, particularly in southern Syria.

One key obstacle remains Israel’s refusal to commit to any withdrawal from the Golan Heights, a region it has controlled since the 1967 war and annexed in 1981, a move not recognized internationally. Israeli officials reportedly remain cautious, citing concerns that President al-Sharaa has yet to consolidate full authority over the fragmented armed groups operating in southern Syria.

The planned summit reflects broader regional shifts as Syria, after years of diplomatic isolation during its civil war, attempts to reenter the regional arena. The outcome of the Washington meeting could reshape long-standing hostilities and influence security dynamics across the Middle East.