Netanyahu and White House Faith Advisor Affirm Judeo-Christian Bond and Fight Against Misinformation

At Daystar’s “Together as One” event in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a passionate address alongside his wife, Sara Netanyahu, and Pastor Paula White, a senior advisor to the White House Faith Office.

Speaking to a global Christian audience, Netanyahu emphasized the deep historical and spiritual ties between Jews and Christians, while warning of growing efforts to erode that bond through what he called a “campaign of lies.”

“This is the land where the idea of freedom was born,” Netanyahu said, linking the roots of the Judeo-Christian tradition to modern democracy. He described the alliance between Israel and the United States as a partnership “bonded in faith, in history, in tradition,” and highlighted the Biblical foundations shared by both nations. “We live the Bible,” he said. “We have a future because we have a past.”

Netanyahu warned that radical Islamist movements, particularly Hamas and Iran, seek to sever these bonds. He sharply criticized portrayals of Israel as hostile to Christians, calling such narratives false and dangerous. “Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Christians thrive,” he said, citing the decline of Bethlehem’s Christian population since Israeli withdrawal. “We cherish our Christian friends.”

Addressing humanitarian aid to Gaza, Netanyahu dismissed claims of Israeli-induced starvation as “egregious falsehoods,” blaming Hamas for stealing aid and obstructing delivery. “There is no starvation policy. There is no starvation in Gaza,” he stated.

Netanyahu urged Christian leaders and audiences to join Israel in fighting what he called the “eighth front” — the battle for truth. “You stand with Israel, and you stand with the Jewish people against this abomination of falsehoods,” he said.

Sara Netanyahu reflected on her personal journey and the challenges of public life, while affirming her family’s faith and tradition for Biblical scholarship.

White affirmed the connection between Jews and Christians and said, “You can be a Jewish person without being a Christian. However, you cannot be a Christian without understanding the foundation from which you came. That’s Judaism.”

Referring to the theological roots of Israel, White added, “This is the only land that God ever made a covenant with a people. It’s a little piece of land, but it matters. From cover to cover, Genesis to Revelation, you never want to be on the wrong side of God or the wrong side of history.”

White praised the Netanyahus as leaders guided by conviction and biblical values, calling them “lions of Israel” and adding, “I believe Prime Minister Netanyahu and Sara will go down in history as the greatest leaders Israel has ever had.” The event concluded with an award in honor of the late Yechiel Eckstein, founder of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, recognizing his work in strengthening Christian-Israeli ties. The award was accepted by his daughter, Yael Eckstein.