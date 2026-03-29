Netanyahu Announces Lebanon Buffer Zone Expansion, Declares Broader Campaign Against Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel will expand its security zone in Lebanon as part of a broader multi-front military campaign against Iran and its proxies following a security assessment at IDF Northern Command.

“In Lebanon: I have now instructed to further expand the existing security zone in order to finally thwart the threat of invasion and to push the anti-tank missile fire away from our border,” Netanyahu said.

He said the directive is aimed at reducing ongoing cross-border threats while Israeli forces continue operations beyond the country’s borders.

“We are in a multi-arena campaign. We are striking with immense force against Iran and its proxies. We are achieving great accomplishments, achievements that are creating visible cracks in the terrorist regime in Tehran,” he said.

Netanyahu explained that Israel is operating deep inside enemy territory and taking initiative in the fighting. “Instead of them surprising us, we are surprising them. We are the ones taking action, we are the ones attacking, we are the ones taking the initiative, and we are deep within their territory.”

He outlined the establishment of three security zones, including in Syria from the Hermon ridge to the Yarmouk, in Gaza across more than half of the Gaza Strip’s territory, and in Lebanon, where the expansion is now underway.

Netanyahu said Hezbollah still retains the ability to launch rockets toward Israel, adding that military officials are working on ways to address the remaining threat.

“What I discussed today with the commanders is the ways to remove this threat as well,” he said.

Addressing residents of northern Israel, Netanyahu acknowledged ongoing hardship and said government ministries had been instructed to provide assistance. He also praised IDF soldiers and reservists and expressed condolences to families of those killed in the fighting.

“We are determined, we are fighting, and with God’s help, we are winning,” Netanyahu said.