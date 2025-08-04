Netanyahu Backs Full Gaza Occupation, Clashing with IDF Chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to pursue a full occupation of the Gaza Strip to secure what he calls “total victory” over Hamas and bring home Israeli hostages, according to a source in the Prime Minister’s Office cited by the Jerusalem Post on Monday night.

The move directly conflicts with the position of IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who opposes a complete takeover of the territory. The Prime Minister’s Office reportedly conveyed to Zamir that if he found the policy unacceptable, he could choose to resign.

Political leaders are set to meet Tuesday to discuss expanding military operations in Gaza. The decision follows stalled ceasefire talks in Doha, where Israel and Hamas remain at odds over ending the war and the terror group’s disarmament. Hamas has refused to resume hostage negotiations until hundreds of aid trucks are allowed into Gaza.

While some international reports accuse Israel of blocking humanitarian aid, the joint US-Israel Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says it has delivered millions of meals while working to prevent Hamas from seizing supplies.

In recent days, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad released videos showing hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski appearing emaciated and blamed their condition on famine in Gaza.

The videos sparked international condemnation and calls for the Red Cross to access the hostages. Hamas responded that it would only allow this if Israel opens all humanitarian corridors and restricts air force operations in the Strip.