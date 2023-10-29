The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu Backtracks on Security Claims After Criticism
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Oct. 24, 2023. (Christophe Ena/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas attack
Israeli Security
political backlash
War in Gaza

Netanyahu Backtracks on Security Claims After Criticism

The Media Line Staff
10/29/2023

Israeli prime minister retracts, apologizes for misleading tweet on Hamas warnings

In a late-night tweet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced backlash after denying prior warnings of a Hamas attack, which he later retracted with an apology. Netanyahu’s original tweet, asserting no warnings had been given about Hamas’ intentions, came under fire, prompting a rare public disagreement within his government and criticism from opposition leaders and security officials. The tweet followed a joint press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz and amid the backdrop of a war in which over 1,400 Israelis, most of them civilians, were killed following a Hamas incursion.
Netanyahu’s post was deleted nine hours later, and he acknowledged the error, affirming his support for the security forces. The incident highlights the intense scrutiny on Israeli leadership and intelligence in the wake of the October 7 attacks and ongoing conflict.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.