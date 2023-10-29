Netanyahu Backtracks on Security Claims After Criticism

Israeli prime minister retracts, apologizes for misleading tweet on Hamas warnings

In a late-night tweet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced backlash after denying prior warnings of a Hamas attack, which he later retracted with an apology. Netanyahu’s original tweet, asserting no warnings had been given about Hamas’ intentions, came under fire, prompting a rare public disagreement within his government and criticism from opposition leaders and security officials. The tweet followed a joint press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz and amid the backdrop of a war in which over 1,400 Israelis, most of them civilians, were killed following a Hamas incursion.

Netanyahu’s post was deleted nine hours later, and he acknowledged the error, affirming his support for the security forces. The incident highlights the intense scrutiny on Israeli leadership and intelligence in the wake of the October 7 attacks and ongoing conflict.