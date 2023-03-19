Donate
Netanyahu, Biden Speak After US Citizen Injured in Attack
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu speaks with US President Joe Biden on Feb. 17, 2021. (Prime Minister's Office)
Netanyahu, Biden Speak After US Citizen Injured in Attack

The Media Line Staff
03/19/2023

Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with US President Joe Biden on Sunday evening, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. The statement did not say who initiated the phone call.

According to the readout of the call, Netanyahu updated President Biden on the terror attack in Huwara, in which a dual American and Israeli citizen was seriously injured. Netanyahu told the American president that “Israel would continue to take action everywhere against terrorists and the architects of terrorism.”

The readout noted that the conversation between the two leaders “focused on the Iranian threat and expanding the circle of peace,” but did not provide any details. Netanyahu also addressed the issue of judicial reform in the country, according to the readout, and told President Biden that “Israel was, and will remain, a strong and vibrant democracy.”

