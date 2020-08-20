Netanyahu Calls Alleged Gang Rape of Teen ‘Crime Against Humanity’

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday condemned in harsh terms the rape of a 16-year-old girl by a group of more than 30 men that allegedly took place at a hotel in the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat. Netanyahu called the alleged gang rape of the intoxicated girl a “crime against humanity.” Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz also voiced his outrage at the alleged incident, tweeting that he was trying to understand what a man was trying to prove “standing on a crowded line with dozens of others, on the way to a room where a young, disoriented girl is lying down.” Two suspects have been arrested so far.