Donate
Light Theme
Log In
News Updates
gang rape
Eilat
Israel

Netanyahu Calls Alleged Gang Rape of Teen ‘Crime Against Humanity’

The Media Line Staff
08/20/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday condemned in harsh terms the rape of a 16-year-old girl by a group of more than 30 men that allegedly took place at a hotel in the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat. Netanyahu called the alleged gang rape of the intoxicated girl a “crime against humanity.” Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz also voiced his outrage at the alleged incident, tweeting that he was trying to understand what a man was trying to prove “standing on a crowded line with dozens of others, on the way to a room where a young, disoriented girl is lying down.” Two suspects have been arrested so far.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.