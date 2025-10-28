Netanyahu Calls Emergency Meeting Over Hamas’ Failure To Return Hostage Remains, Israel Weighs Expanding IDF Control in Gaza 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene an urgent meeting on Tuesday after Israeli forensic experts determined that the casket handed over by Hamas the previous night did not contain the body of any of the 13 hostages still held in Gaza.

The meeting, expected to address possible Israeli responses to Hamas’s latest violation of the ceasefire’s first phase, comes as officials grow increasingly frustrated over the group’s failure to comply with the terms of the deal reached earlier this month. The remains transferred Monday night were found to belong to a hostage already returned and buried in Israel, according to results from the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv.

Officials said the discovery confirmed Israel’s assessment that Hamas is deliberately delaying the return of the remaining bodies to avoid the disarmament clause that would follow full compliance. Israeli sources have indicated that the majority of the deceased hostages’ bodies are recoverable, but the locations of four remain unknown.

Among the options on the table, according to reports, is expanding the “Yellow Line” dividing the Gaza Strip—placing additional areas under direct IDF control as leverage against further ceasefire breaches.

Netanyahu, who appeared in court earlier in the day for a hearing in his ongoing corruption trial, is expected to meet with senior defense and intelligence officials before deciding on a course of action.

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz said in a post on X that Israel cannot allow Hamas’s behavior to go unanswered. “Hamas violations cannot remain without a harsh response,” he wrote. “Otherwise we have done nothing and returned to October 6.”

Families of the fallen hostages expressed outrage at the latest development. Rubi Chen, father of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, said the current deal “is not good” and gives Hamas “no incentive to transfer all the fallen soldiers to Israel.” Ronen, father of Capt. Omer Neutra, added that the uncertainty is “prolonged terror of over two years,” and that families are desperate for answers as “another turbulent night” passes without results.