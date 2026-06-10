Netanyahu Calls Erdogan ‘Antisemitic Dictator’ After Turkish Leader Says IDF Actions ‘Also Threaten Turkey’ 

A sharp diplomatic dispute erupted Wednesday between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Erdogan warned that Israeli military operations beyond its borders have reached a point where they “also threaten Turkey.”

Erdogan said on Wednesday that Israel’s military operations in Syria and Lebanon may also threaten Turkey, adding that Israel’s “aggression” poses a threat to the whole world and must be stopped.

Speaking on Wednesday, Erdogan criticized Israel’s regional actions and voiced concern over what he described as Israeli activity in the Mediterranean.

“We see malicious initiatives led by Israel in the Mediterranean as well, and nobody should pursue adventures there,” Erdogan said.

Netanyahu responded with a forceful statement, accusing Erdogan of supporting Hamas and suppressing political opposition in Turkey.

“The antisemitic dictator Erdogan, who supports the Hamas terrorist organization, oppresses his own people and imprisons political rivals, is the last person who can preach morality to the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister also accused Erdogan of carrying out “genocide against the Kurds.”

The exchange prompted a response from Turkey’s Foreign Ministry, which rejected Netanyahu’s remarks and accused him of disseminating falsehoods. The ministry said Turkey would continue pursuing legal efforts against Israeli leaders through international judicial bodies.

Later Wednesday, President Donald Trump sought to ease concerns about the possibility of a confrontation between Israel and Turkey, citing his relationship with Erdogan.

During an Oval Office appearance following a signing ceremony on domestic security, President Trump praised the Turkish leader and described their personal rapport in positive terms.

“He is a very good friend of mine, and we have worked together very well. I love him. He is a great leader and a very strong person,” the president said.

When asked by an Israeli journalist whether tensions between Israel and Turkey could develop into a conflict, Trump dismissed the prospect.

“I have not heard of anything like that. If I did, I would call him and make sure everything was fine. I don’t think anything like that will happen with Turkey,” he said, adding, “He respects me, and I respect him. Beyond that, we have a good friendship.”

According to the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies, ties between the two countries have deteriorated dramatically since October 7, 2023. The center said bilateral trade has been halted, diplomatic relations have been formally severed, and rhetoric from Ankara has become increasingly hostile.