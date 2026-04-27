Netanyahu Cancels Mount Meron Lag B’Omer Mass Event Amid Hezbollah Fire 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled the 2026 Lag B’Omer mass celebration at Mount Meron due to severe security threats and ongoing Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon, limiting the event to a symbolic ceremony with highly restricted attendance.

The decision was made following a security Cabinet discussion Sunday night. Netanyahu determined that the annual celebration, scheduled for May 5, would not proceed in its usual format, which typically draws large crowds. Police will restrict access to the site and actively block public entry, prioritizing safety concerns.

Authorities cited multiple risks, including continued rocket fire, the site’s proximity to the Lebanon border, and concerns over the ability to evacuate large numbers of people in the event of an attack. Despite a declared ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, Hezbollah drones continue to target northern Israel, while the military is carrying out strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon.

Lag B’Omer is a Jewish holiday marking the 33rd day of the Omer, commemorating Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai—a second-century sage, disciple of Rabbi Akiva, and central figure in Jewish mysticism—whose death is traditionally honored with bonfires, celebrations, and pilgrimages to his tomb at Mount Meron.

Alternative events are being organized in other locations, including a major gathering at Ancient Shiloh.

Separately, the Home Front Command imposed restrictions on public gatherings, limiting attendance to 1,500 people in communities along the confrontation line, including Meron, Bar Yochai, Or HaGanuz, and Safsufa. The measures took effect Sunday at 10:30 p.m. and were set to remain in place until Monday at 8 p.m.

Leaders of communities along the confrontation line announced they would immediately halt schools and transportation services in areas under threat of fire, even though the Home Front Command had not ordered such steps, Ynet reported. They said they would independently adopt an “orange” defense policy beginning Tuesday.