Netanyahu Claims ‘Strategic Reversal’ Against Iran, Says Israel Has Delivered ‘10 Blows’ to Axis of Evil

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel has achieved major strategic gains against Iran during the ongoing conflict, while acknowledging mounting casualties, in a televised statement delivered without taking questions from journalists.

“We have enormous, tremendous achievements. There are also painful costs,” Netanyahu said, noting recent losses. “Just yesterday we lost four of our finest sons. I extend condolences to the families. We all embrace the families and our wounded heroes, in body and spirit. We are one people.”

Netanyahu explained that Israel’s campaign has significantly weakened Iran’s regional position and military capabilities. “We are systematically crushing the Iranian regime,” and Tehran had long sought “to annihilate us and take control of the Middle East.”

Iran had invested heavily in its military ambitions, at a cost of nearly $1 trillion: “That trillion has gone down the drain,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel had delivered “10 blows to the axis of evil” since the start of what he called the “war of resurgence.”

“The campaign is not yet over, but against the 10 blows our enemies have absorbed, we have achieved 10 tremendous accomplishments,” he said. “We have created a strategic reversal. Before the two operations, Iran sought to choke us — today we are choking them. Their regime is weaker than ever.”

Israel is coordinating with the United States, and Netanyahu indicated that additional diplomatic developments may follow. “We have created conditions for expanding alliances and the circle of peace. I hope that soon I will be able to tell the citizens of Israel about our new alliances.”

Israel has degraded key threats: “We have undermined the foundations of the terror regime,” Netanyahu said. “We have shaken the regime, and I say that sooner or later — the regime will fall.”

“It is true, they still have the ability to threaten us—but they can no longer threaten our existence,” he added, referring to Iran and its regional proxies.

Israel has established security zones beyond its borders in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon, and thanked the public and military forces. “Israel has become a regional power, and in certain areas, even a global power,” Netanyahu concluded.