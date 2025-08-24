Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu Condemns UN Famine Report as a ‘Modern Blood Libel’ Using Hamas Numbers
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on Dec. 9, 2024. (Maya Alleruzzo/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Netanyahu Condemns UN Famine Report as a ‘Modern Blood Libel’ Using Hamas Numbers

The Media Line Staff
08/24/2025

Israel sharply rejected a United Nations famine declaration in Gaza on Friday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling the report “modern blood libel” that relied on Hamas sources.

The UN’s Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system said famine conditions have taken hold in northern Gaza, citing data from July and August that showed widespread hunger and acute malnutrition. The monitor estimated that 514,000 Gazans — nearly a quarter of the enclave’s population — are in famine, a number projected to rise to 641,000 by September. The IPC said thresholds for starvation and malnutrition had been reached, though it acknowledged difficulty in gathering mortality data. 

Netanyahu’s office dismissed the findings as “outright lies,” saying Israel’s policy is to prevent starvation, not cause it. The statement argued that the IPC ignored falling market prices for staples such as flour, oil, sugar, and chickpeas, which Israel attributed to steady aid flows. It also blamed Hamas theft and looting for preventing supplies from reaching civilians, citing UN figures that only 10 of more than 1,000 trucks in July reached distribution warehouses. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) issued a counter-report, accusing the IPC of methodological manipulation. COGAT said the monitor abandoned its own global standard, lowering the threshold for famine from 30% malnutrition to 15%, and relied on data gathered by individuals affiliated with Hamas-linked groups. 

COGAT highlighted Israel’s role in facilitating humanitarian aid, reporting that more than 10,000 trucks have entered Gaza since May and that the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has delivered over 2.2 million relief packages. “The international community must not be swept away by false narratives,” said COGAT head Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian. “It must examine the complete data and the facts on the ground.” 

News Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
COGAT
Gaza famine
IPC
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods