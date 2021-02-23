Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu Corruption Trial to Resume After Elections, Court Rules
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is shown in a live television broadcast from September 14 explaining the coronavirus lockdown that has since gone into effect. (Screengrab/Channel 12)
News Updates
Binyamin Netanyahu
corruption trial
Israeli elections
Jerusalem District Court

Netanyahu Corruption Trial to Resume After Elections, Court Rules

The Media Line Staff
02/23/2021

The corruption trial of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will not resume until after Israel’s parliamentary elections on March 23. It is Israel’s fourth round of elections in the last two years.

The Jerusalem District Court ruled late Monday that witness testimony in Netanyahu’s trial will begin on April 5, after the election, Netanyahu’s attorneys had argued that resuming the trial before the elections would have an unfair influence on voters.

The court rejected a motion to dismiss the charges in three different corruption cases. They also said that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit did not follow proper procedure in the cases, including not filing an official request to investigate Netanyahu.

Earlier this month Netanyahu appeared in a Jerusalem courtroom to plead not guilty to the charges.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.