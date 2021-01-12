This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Netanyahu Deletes Trump From Official Twitter Picture
Binyamin Netanyahu
U.S. President Donald Trump

The Media Line Staff
01/12/2021

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu changed his official Twitter account’s main photo, deleting outgoing US President Donald Trump from the banner image.

The new image, added on Tuesday, shows Netanyahu being inoculated against the coronavirus and includes the message: “Citizens of Israel: We are Returning to Life.”

Netanyahu swapped out a photo showing him signing the Abraham Accords that also included President Trump. Last month, the Twitter account’s photo of Netanyahu and Trump sitting together in the White House was exchanged for one illustrating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. After the eight-day holiday ended in mid-December, the prime minister once again added a Trump-centric photo.

Netanyahu, who is a strong ally of President Trump and his Middle East policies surrounding Israel and against Iran, did not remove the US president’s picture after US president-elect Joe Biden was elected both in the popular vote and in the Electoral College.

