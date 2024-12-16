Netanyahu Denies Knowledge of Media Requests in Bribery Case Testimony

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued his testimony on Monday in the Tel Aviv District Court as part of his ongoing criminal trial, with defense attorneys questioning his role in the Walla bribery allegations central to Case 4000.

The case accuses Netanyahu of accepting bribes from Walla news site owner Shaul Elovitch in exchange for regulatory decisions that allegedly benefited Elovitch by NIS 1.8 billion. Netanyahu denies the charges, claiming he had no involvement in efforts to influence the website’s political coverage.

During his testimony, Netanyahu argued that any requests to alter Walla’s coverage, allegedly conveyed by his wife’s friend Zeev Rubinstein to Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua, were either Rubinstein’s personal initiative or made after consulting with Sara Netanyahu. Netanyahu suggested Rubinstein may have acted out of a desire to please his wife, Sara.

“I had no reason to send messages through Rubinstein. If I needed to, I could have contacted Elovitch directly or used my spokesperson’s staff,” Netanyahu said, dismissing Walla as “a marginal website which was anyway hostile” toward him.

The prime minister also denied knowledge of Sara Netanyahu’s dealings with Rubinstein, saying, “I don’t remember having any conversations with him about media coverage.”

Netanyahu, sounding slightly under the weather, asked for tea during the session, which is set to continue until 4 p.m. His testimony will resume on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the trial seen as a pivotal moment in the long-running legal battle.