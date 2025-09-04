Donate
Netanyahu Dismisses Hamas Offer as ‘Spin’ if Israel’s Demands Not Met, Pushes Forward Gaza City Operation  
Palestinians and Hamas fighters attend a funeral ceremony for 40 gunmen and civilians killed during the war with Israel, at the Shati refugee camp north of Gaza City on Feb. 28, 2025, amid the current ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas. (BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Netanyahu Dismisses Hamas Offer as ‘Spin’ if Israel’s Demands Not Met, Pushes Forward Gaza City Operation  

The Media Line Staff
09/04/2025

In response to a Hamas statement on Wednesday that they were willing to consider a comprehensive agreement to release all hostages and end the war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the offer as “spin” unless the group agreed to Israel’s demands to free all the hostages at once, demilitarize, accept Israeli security control of the Strip and not participate in a postwar government. 

On Wednesday night, Hamas announced it is waiting for Israel’s response to a mediators’ proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release, saying it is prepared for a comprehensive agreement. In a statement, the group said it was willing to exchange hostages for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners, end the fighting, withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza, reopen crossings, and begin reconstruction. Hamas also claimed it would support the creation of a technocratic government to administer the Strip. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly rejected the offer, calling it nothing more than “spin” without fulfilling Israel’s demands. His office said, “This is just another Hamas spin with nothing new in it. The war can end immediately under the conditions set by the cabinet: release of all hostages, dismantling of Hamas’ weapons, demilitarization of Gaza, Israeli security control in Gaza, and establishment of an alternative civilian government that does not educate for terrorism, does not dispatch terrorism, and does not threaten Israel.” 

Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed Netanyahu, accusing Hamas of deception. “Hamas continues to deceive and utter empty words,” he said. “Soon it will understand that it must choose between accepting Israel’s conditions to end the war or Gaza will become like Rafah and Beit Hanoun. The IDF is preparing with full force.” 

Meanwhile, Netanyahu confirmed that Israel is entering what he described as a “decisive phase” of the conflict, with the military beginning its Gaza City operation. Some 60,000 reservists have been called up for the campaign, which Israeli leaders say is aimed at achieving the government’s stated war objectives. 

