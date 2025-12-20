Netanyahu Expected To Propose Strike on Iran’s Missile Program During Meeting With President Trump 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to propose plans for a military operation against Iran amid concerns that the Islamic Republic is rebuilding its ballistic missile program, NBC reports.

Although Jerusalem is also concerned that Iran is reconstructing its nuclear program, the rebuilding of its ballistic missile capabilities is reportedly of more immediate concern.

The premier, who is scheduled to visit US President Donald Trump at his Florida Mar-a-Lago residence on Dec. 29, is expected to lay out plans for a strike against Iran’s ballistic missile program, according to a source close to the matter and four former US officials.

The Israeli leader is expected to present the case that Iran’s military arsenal doesn’t pose a problem only for Israel but threatens to destabilize the entire region.

Following the strike in June, the White House spokesperson said, “The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iranian government corroborated the United States government’s assessment that Operation Midnight Hammer totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear capabilities. As President Trump has said, if Iran pursued a nuclear weapon, that site would be attacked and would be wiped out before they even got close.”