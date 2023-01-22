Donate
Netanyahu Fires Deri as Minister on Order of High Court
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu, left, speaks with Knesset member Aryeh Deri, head of the Haredi Orthodox Shas party during a session to elect the new speaker of the parliament in its Plenum Hall in Jerusalem, Dec. 13, 2022. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
01/22/2023

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed Shas leader Aryeh Deri from his positions as minister of health and minister of interior, following a ruling from the High Court of Justice that his criminal convictions made it impossible for him to hold the posts.

Speaking at Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting during which the dismissal was announced, Netanyahu called Deri an “anchor of experience, wisdom, and responsibility” due to his “rich experience that contributes to the security and resilience of the State of Israel” as a minister in the governments of prime ministers Yitzhak Shamir and Yitzhak Rabin.

In a letter read at the meeting and later made public, Netanyahu noted that the court ordered him to remove Deri from his posts, but added, “I intend to look for any legal way in which you can continue to contribute to the State of Israel from your many experiences and skills, in accordance with the will of the people.”

Deri can, however, continue to serve as a Knesset member and has vowed to stay on as Shas party leader.

