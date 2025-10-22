Netanyahu Fires National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Names Interim Successor

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and named deputy council head Gil Reich as acting chief. The statement offered no explanation for the change, which takes effect immediately, and signaled a rapid handover inside the National Security Council, the body that coordinates security policy across the government.

The Prime Minister’s Office added, “Netanyahu thanks Tzachi Hanegbi for his service as head of the National Security Council over the past three years and wishes him success and good health.” Hanegbi confirmed his departure in a separate message: “Prime Minister Netanyahu informed me today of his intention to appoint a new head of the National Security Council. In light of this, my term ends today. I will, of course, be at my successor’s disposal as needed.”

Kan TV, Israel’s public broadcaster, reported that Hanegbi’s ouster followed internal disputes, including his opposition to reported Israeli airstrikes in Qatar aimed at senior Hamas figures and to an August push for a large ground operation to seize Gaza City. The channel also said Hanegbi backed forming a judge-led national inquiry committee to examine the government’s failures before and after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack that killed about 1,200 people.

The National Security Council has been central to war planning, hostage policy, and coordination with the military and intelligence services since the conflict with Hamas erupted. Israel has debated the scope and timing of a formal state commission of inquiry, a process that historically carries sweeping powers to subpoena officials and recommend personnel consequences. Reich’s temporary appointment keeps the council functioning while Netanyahu selects a permanent successor.