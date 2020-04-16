Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Reuven Rivlin (Avi Ohayon/Government Press Office)
Headlines
Israel
Benny Gantz
Binyamin Netanyahu
coalition
mandate
Election
Reuven Rivlin

Netanyahu, Gantz Miss Unity Coalition ‘Deadline,’ Will Keep Trying

The Media Line Staff
04/16/2020

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has informed centrist leader Benny Gantz that his mandate to establish a government has run out, with Gantz having gone down to the wire at midnight on Wednesday trying form a unity government with right-wing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. According to previous statements made by Rivlin, he does not intend to give the mandate to the incumbent, preferring instead to award it to lawmakers at large in an effort to avoid a fourth straight election following three deadlocked votes. All indications show, however, that Gantz and Netanyahu will continue their consultations, with parliamentarians expected to extend a vote of confidence to any unity agreement that can avoid a return to the polls. Press reports have said the two are close to an agreement save for caveats on judicial policy that could affect Netanyahu’s pending trial for alleged corruption. The prime minister has been indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of public trust in three separate cases, and his critics says he has been using the elections as a ploy to avoid going on trial.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.