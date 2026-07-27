Netanyahu Heads to Washington With Iran at Top of Agenda

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington on Monday, saying Iran will be the top priority in his talks with President Donald Trump as the two leaders meet during a pause in fighting between the United States and Iran.

Before leaving Israel, Netanyahu said the discussions would focus first on Tehran while also addressing other regional issues.

“In these complex times one must act with both great determination and great wisdom,” he said in a Hebrew-language video statement. “We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost Iran. Of course, our goal is to safeguard our security while also expanding the circle of peace around us.”

“I am embarking on this mission with one clear objective,” he said, “to ensure the security, strength, and future of our beloved State of Israel.”

Netanyahu also said he would pay his respects to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, describing him as “one of Israel’s greatest friends of all time.”

Netanyahu’s office told The Times of Israel that his flight departed for Washington, D.C., shortly before 1 p.m. Monday after a two-hour delay. The plane had originally been scheduled to leave at 11 a.m.

The visit comes as military operations between the United States and Iran remain paused following two weeks of nightly strikes.

President Trump said the United States is “locked and loaded” but has suspended military strikes on Iran. He also said negotiations aimed at ending the conflict were advancing and included “major points of agreement.”

After Iranian officials denied the existence of such negotiations, President Trump dismissed their statements as “fake news,” saying they need “better public relations people.”

Separately, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghei said the United States was not involved in recent talks with Oman and Pakistan concerning the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

“These talks have no connection with the United States. They are a bilateral matter between Iran and Oman, and they are continuing,” Baghei said.