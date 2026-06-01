Netanyahu, Katz Order Strikes on Beirut as Iran Warns of ‘Consequences’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Monday that Israel’s expanding military campaign against Hezbollah violates the ceasefire, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to strike Hezbollah targets in and around Beirut.

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote: “The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” and explained a violation on one front will be considered as a violation on all fronts.

He warned, “The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation.”

For immediate attention: The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 1, 2026

The warning came as Israeli leaders signaled a broader offensive against Hezbollah. Earlier Monday, Netanyahu and Katz said Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut’s Dahieh district would no longer be considered exempt from Israeli military action.

“There will be no situation in which Hezbollah attacks our cities and citizens while the terror headquarters in Dahieh remain off-limits,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

He added that Israeli forces were expanding operations in southern Lebanon and targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

“We are continuing to deepen our operations on the ground in southern Lebanon, eliminating Hezbollah strongholds. Hezbollah is on the run. We are determined to restore security to the residents of the north, just as we did for the residents of the south,” Netanyahu said.

Israel had previously refrained from striking the Lebanese capital at the request of the Trump administration.

Speaking separately at a military ceremony, Katz said the IDF was continuing both air and ground operations against Hezbollah and achieving “significant gains” against the group.

“If there is no quiet in the north, there will be no quiet in Beirut … We will not allow a situation in which our communities and citizens are harmed while calm is maintained in Beirut,” Katz said.

Katz said the military’s objective is to “turn the Litani area into a zone under IDF security control, free of weapons and terrorists.”

The exchange of warnings came as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continued despite a ceasefire and ongoing talks in Washington.

A central point of dispute remains Hezbollah’s refusal to disarm, despite a requirement in the ceasefire agreement that the armed group surrender its weapons.