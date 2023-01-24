Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu, King Abdullah II Meet in Jordan
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu meets Jordan's King Abdullah II , during a visit to Amman in January, 2014. (Jordanian Royal Court via Getty Images)
News Updates

Netanyahu, King Abdullah II Meet in Jordan

The Media Line Staff
01/24/2023

Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu flew to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah II, his office announced Tuesday afternoon. “The two leaders discussed regional issues, especially strategic, security and economic cooperation between Israel and Jordan, which contributes to regional stability,” according to a statement. “They also praised the long-standing friendship and partnership between Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom,” the statement also said.

Netanyahu promised Abdullah that the status quo on the Temple Mount, under which non-Muslims may visit but not pray, would be maintained, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Relations between Israel and Jordan have been strained over the Jordanian Waqf’s stewardship of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound/Temple Mount, including the recent visit there by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The site is the most important to Judaism and third most important to Islam.

A statement released by the palace in Jordan said that in the meeting with Netanyahu, “His Majesty King Abdullah II emphasized the need to respect the historical and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

It is Netanyahu’s first meeting outside of the country since again becoming prime minister, and the first meeting between the two leaders since 2018.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.