Netanyahu, King Abdullah II Meet in Jordan

Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu flew to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah II, his office announced Tuesday afternoon. “The two leaders discussed regional issues, especially strategic, security and economic cooperation between Israel and Jordan, which contributes to regional stability,” according to a statement. “They also praised the long-standing friendship and partnership between Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom,” the statement also said.

Netanyahu promised Abdullah that the status quo on the Temple Mount, under which non-Muslims may visit but not pray, would be maintained, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Relations between Israel and Jordan have been strained over the Jordanian Waqf’s stewardship of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound/Temple Mount, including the recent visit there by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The site is the most important to Judaism and third most important to Islam.

A statement released by the palace in Jordan said that in the meeting with Netanyahu, “His Majesty King Abdullah II emphasized the need to respect the historical and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

It is Netanyahu’s first meeting outside of the country since again becoming prime minister, and the first meeting between the two leaders since 2018.