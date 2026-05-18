Netanyahu Meets With Security Cabinet Ahead of Turkish Flotilla’s Arrival

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a preliminary security consultation Sunday ahead of the expected arrival of a Turkish flotilla carrying hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists seeking to reach the Gaza Strip and challenge Israel’s naval blockade.

The flotilla, consisting of 53 vessels carrying about 400 activists, is expected to arrive near Israel within less than two days. The convoy departed from Turkey as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla’s second blockade run to Gaza.

The flotilla was temporarily delayed after docking at a Greek island because of weather conditions. Netanyahu met with Israel’s security cabinet ahead of the flotilla’s anticipated arrival, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The current voyage follows a previous Global Sumud flotilla attempt in April, when 20 vessels were intercepted by the Israeli Navy.

Israeli officials have focused particular attention on the involvement of the Turkish IHH organization, which presents itself as a humanitarian group but is designated by Israel as a terrorist organization because of its ties to Hamas. Activists participating in the flotilla are connected to IHH and affiliated groups.

IHH was also involved in organizing the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla, when pro-Palestinian activists attempted to breach the naval blockade on Gaza. During the Israeli Navy takeover of the vessel, Shayetet 13 commandos encountered violent resistance and Israeli soldiers were injured after being attacked with iron rods, knives, and other objects.

The flotilla set to arrive as the October 2025 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas remains stalled before implementation of its second phase. The dispute centers on Hamas disarmament, which is required under the agreement but has been rejected by Hamas.

The US-backed 20-point Gaza plan called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all Israeli hostages, increased humanitarian aid, and a phased Israeli withdrawal linked to security arrangements and Hamas disarmament.

The proposal also included an internationally supervised reconstruction and governance framework for Gaza, with Hamas excluded from future governance and longer-term discussions aimed at stabilization and eventual Palestinian self-governance.