Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu, Mossad Chief Reportedly Hold Secret Talks with Saudi Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
Binyamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu, Mossad Chief Reportedly Hold Secret Talks with Saudi Crown Prince

The Media Line Staff
11/23/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu flew secretly to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet with Saudi Crown Prime Mohammed bin Salman, according to reports in the Hebrew press citing unnamed Israeli sources. According to these reports, Netanyahu was accompanied by Yossi Cohen, who is head of the Mossad intelligence agency and serves as the prime minister’s point man for peace-feelers with Gulf states. Also present was US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in Saudi Arabia as part of a seven-country tour. The visit reportedly took place in Neom, a developing city on the Red Sea in northwestern Saudi Arabia. The trip lasted for five hours. Netanyahu’s office has yet to comment. Saudi Arabia has been touted as the next Arab country set to make a normalization deal with Israel. Pompeo told a reporter for Al-Arabiya on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement from the State Department, that he was “very confident that other nations will join what the Emiratis have done, the Bahrainis have done, the Sudanese have done, and recognize the rightful place of Israel among nations.” He added: “They’ll do it on their own timing. They’ll do it when they think it’s in the best interest of each of their nations to do it. We don’t set timelines.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.