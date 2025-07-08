Donate
Netanyahu Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize During White House Talks
US President Donald Trump (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) hold a joint press conference in the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 4, 2025. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
07/08/2025

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House on Monday for high-level discussions focused on Gaza ceasefire negotiations and regional security. During the meeting, Netanyahu announced he had officially nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in advancing peace efforts in the Middle East.

The two leaders spoke just days after US airstrikes targeted Iran’s nuclear program, following a brief military conflict between Israel and Iran. President Trump claimed that the Iranians “want to talk” now, adding, “They’re very different now than they were two weeks ago.”

The talks in Washington coincided with renewed indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Qatar, the first in over a month, as both sides consider terms for a potential ceasefire. Key sticking points remain, including Israel’s demand that Hamas be removed from Gaza and assurances that hostilities will not resume.

At a White House dinner, President Trump was asked whether he supported reported Israeli plans to relocate Palestinians from Gaza. He deferred to Netanyahu, who said, “It’s called free choice … if people want to stay, they can stay, but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave.” Netanyahu added, “It shouldn’t be a prison. … We’re working with the United States very closely about finding countries that will seek to realize what they always say they wanted—to give the Palestinians a better future.”

Netanyahu praised President Trump’s diplomatic efforts, saying he was “forging peace as we speak,” and presented a letter of nomination to the Nobel committee. “Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful,” President Trump responded.

