Netanyahu Outlines Post-Hamas Gaza Plan, Defends War Strategy at Press Conference

In a press conference for foreign journalists on Sunday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confronted what he called “a global campaign of lies” about the war in Gaza, while presenting his five-point vision for the territory once Hamas is defeated.

“Our goal is not to occupy Gaza,” Netanyahu said. “Our goal is to free Gaza from Hamas terrorists.” He vowed the war could end immediately if Hamas laid down its arms and released all remaining hostages.

Netanyahu’s plan for the “day after” includes disarming Hamas, freeing all hostages, demilitarizing Gaza, establishing Israeli security control, and creating a non-Israeli civilian administration “that doesn’t educate its children for terror, doesn’t pay terrorists and doesn’t launch terrorist attacks against Israel.” He stressed it would be neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.

The prime minister said 70–75% of Gaza is under Israeli control, with two Hamas strongholds remaining in Gaza City and central camps. The Security Cabinet has ordered the IDF to dismantle them, while ensuring civilians can relocate to safe zones with food, water, and medical care.

Rejecting allegations of a starvation policy, Netanyahu said Israel has allowed nearly two million tons of humanitarian aid into Gaza. He accused Hamas of looting supplies and the UN of failing to distribute them. New measures—safe corridors, expanded aid distribution points, and airdrops—are underway, coordinated with the US.

Displaying images of children whose frail appearances were attributed to malnutrition in the press, Netanyahu said their conditions were due to genetic illnesses, accusing outlets like The New York Times of perpetuating false narratives.

Netanyahu displayed a recent image of hostage Evyatar David, showing him visibly emaciated. “He’s being deliberately starved by these Hamas monsters,” Netanyahu said, contrasting the photo with that of a well-fed captor. “The only ones being deliberately starved in Gaza are our hostages.”

He dismissed calls for a Palestinian state, made by France, Canada and the UK, as a “reward for Hamas,” arguing that past offers were rejected and that Palestinian factions remain committed to Israel’s destruction. “We will not commit national suicide to get a good op-ed for two minutes,” he said.

Netanyahu concluded that winning both the military and information war requires “ending the war speedily” and replacing Hamas with a peaceful alternative.