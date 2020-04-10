Netanyahu, Pompeo Discuss Iran’s ‘Destabilizing Behavior’

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday discussed by phone the coronavirus pandemic as well as Iran’s “destabilizing behavior.” In a subsequent tweet, Pompeo stressed that “the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security [was] unwavering.” The conversation comes amid growing international calls for the Trump Administration to ease economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic, which is struggling to contain one of the world’s worst outbreaks of coronavirus. Netanyahu is perhaps the global leader most staunchly opposed to the Iranian regime and has repeatedly sounded the alarm bell over the mullahs’ nuclear program. Tehran is currently urging the International Monetary Fund to provide it with a $5 billion emergency loan, ostensibly to facilitate the country’s fight against the coronavirus. However, Washington is reportedly working to block the transfer over concern the funds could be used for military purposes.