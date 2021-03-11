Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu Postpones UAE Visit After Spat With Jordan
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is shown in a live television broadcast from September 14 explaining the coronavirus lockdown. (Screengrab/Channel 12)
News Updates
Israel
UAE
Jordan
Binyamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu Postpones UAE Visit After Spat With Jordan

The Media Line Staff
03/11/2021

Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu postponed his planned visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday after Jordan declined to allow his plane to fly through its airspace, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The diplomatic standoff came after Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah was forced to cancel a planned visit to the Al Aksa Mosque at the Temple Mount on Wednesday, after arriving at the border with more than the agreed-upon number of guards.

Late on Thursday morning Jordan informed Israel that the plane carrying Netanyahu could fly through its airspace, according to the statement, but since the notification came so late, the prime minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed agreed to postpone and arrange another visit.

The planned trip had already been thrown into question after Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon with appendicitis.

It would have been the first visit to the UAE by the prime minister since the signing of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations with the Emirates.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.