Netanyahu Receives Coronavirus Vaccine on Live TV
Israeli Prime MInister Benjamin receives the country's first coronavirus vaccine at SHeba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer on Dec. 19, 2020. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)
News Updates
coronavirus
Vaccine
Benjamin Netanyahu
Yuli Edelstein

Netanyahu Receives Coronavirus Vaccine on Live TV

The Media Line Staff
12/20/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received the country’s first vaccine against the coronavirus on live television.

Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein received their vaccinations on Saturday night at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. The public vaccinations were the kickoff to a national vaccination drive, beginning with health-care professionals and citizens over age 60 and those at risk due to other medical conditions.

“That was a small jab for a man, a huge step for the health of us all. May this be this successful. Go out and get vaccinated!” Netanyahu said after his shot in the arm, a play on American astronaut Neil Armstrong’s statement after stepping out of the lunar module to step on the moon.

“If everybody cooperates, both in strictly adhering to the rules and in being vaccinated, we will emerge from this and it is very likely that Israel will be the first country in the world to do so,” he also said.

Israel’s Health Ministry Director General on Saturday night denied reports that there would not be enough doses of the vaccine to inoculate all Israelis who need it. “There will be vaccines for all the Israeli people, talk about a shortage isn’t correct,” Chezy Levy said, according to Ynet.

The start of the vaccine drive comes as Israel faces a third lockdown due to the rapid spread of the virus. Israel’s coronavirus cabinet was set to meet on Sunday to discuss new regulations.

