Netanyahu Reverses Decision on Shin Bet Chief Nomination

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has withdrawn his decision to appoint former naval chief Eli Sharvit as the next head of the Shin Bet, just one day after announcing his selection. Netanyahu informed Sharvit of his decision late Monday night, stating that he would consider other candidates for the role, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Leaders of the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, are usually selected from within the organization, making Sharvit a surprising choice. His appointment came as Netanyahu seeks to replace current Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, whose dismissal has sparked widespread protests. Bar’s removal is entangled with an ongoing High Court of Justice case and allegations that Netanyahu’s aides were involved in financial dealings with Qatar that could have influenced hostage negotiations with Hamas.

Sharvit said he accepted the nomination believing he could lead the agency through its challenges.

Soon after announcing Sharvit as his pick on Monday, Netanyahu faced backlash from political allies who criticized Sharvit’s reported participation in protests against the judicial reforms. Further criticism arose over his past public support for a maritime agreement with Lebanon and his criticism of US President Donald Trump’s climate policies. US Senator Lindsey Graham also urged Netanyahu to reconsider the nomination.

It remains unclear whom Netanyahu will now select. The High Court is set to review the matter on April 8, determining whether Bar’s dismissal can proceed and whether any new appointment will stand.