Netanyahu Said Planning Official Visit to UAE

Newly sworn in Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will make an official visit to the United Arab Emirates in the near future, the Times of Israel reported Monday, citing “sources close to the premier.”

According to the report, the visit could take place as soon as next week, but the details are still not decided. The two countries signed the landmark Abraham Accords normalization agreement in September 2020.

Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a new term as prime minister last week, received a congratulatory phone call from UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday. Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also called his new Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.