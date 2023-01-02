It's the glowing season of lights.

Netanyahu Said Planning Official Visit to UAE
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu head for the normalization ceremony at the White House on September 15. Behind them are (left) Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and US President Donald Trump. (Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
01/02/2023
Newly sworn in Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will make an official visit to the United Arab Emirates in the near future, the Times of Israel reported Monday, citing “sources close to the premier.”

According to the report, the visit could take place as soon as next week, but the details are still not decided. The two countries signed the landmark Abraham Accords normalization agreement in September 2020.

Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a new term as prime minister last week, received a congratulatory phone call from UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday. Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also called his new Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.

