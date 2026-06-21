Netanyahu Says as Long as He’s PM, ‘Iran … Will Never Have a Nuclear Weapon’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the JNS International Policy Summit on Sunday that Israel’s military campaigns against Iran and its regional allies have removed major threats to the country’s security, defended Israel’s continued presence in security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, and pledged that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon while he remains in office.

Addressing the gathering, Netanyahu said Israel’s recent actions were taken despite opposition from critics who had urged him not to enter Rafah, strike Hezbollah, or confront Iran.

“What have we achieved?” Netanyahu asked, before outlining what he described as the results of those decisions.

He said Israel prevented Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and, together with the United States, carried out extensive strikes against Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure. Netanyahu credited cooperation with the American military for what he called the largest airstrike campaign in Israel’s history.

“We destroyed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure,” he said. “We knocked out 20 of their top nuclear scientists–12 in Rising Lion, another eight in Roaring Lion.”

Netanyahu said Israel also targeted Iran’s missile industry, military industries, navy, and air force, while inflicting what he described as hundreds of billions of dollars in economic damage on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He argued that the military pressure had weakened the Iranian regime and created conditions that could eventually lead to its collapse.

“But we didn’t just confront Iran. We shattered Iran’s terror axis.”

The prime minister said Israel eliminated senior terrorist leaders, killed tens of thousands of terrorists, and secured the return of all hostages held in Gaza.

“And despite those who said it couldn’t be done, we brought back to Israel every single hostage, every single hostage, every last one of them.”

Turning to Lebanon, Netanyahu said Israel had severely degraded Hezbollah’s military capabilities, including destroying more than 90% of what he said were 150,000 rockets and missiles amassed by the group.

He said Israel had established security zones in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon and would maintain them for as long as necessary.

“As long as we need to protect our people, we will remain in the security zone in South Lebanon,” Netanyahu added.

The prime minister also defended the Israel Defense Forces’ conduct in Lebanon and Gaza, saying Israeli forces make extensive efforts to limit civilian casualties while targeting terrorists.

Netanyahu concluded by reaffirming his commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“No matter what happens in the talks, with an agreement, without an agreement, I pledge to you that Iran, as long as I’m Prime Minister, will never have a nuclear weapon, never,” he said. “As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel, I will not let that happen.”