Netanyahu Says Ceasefire Not End of Campaign, Claims Major Strikes on Iranian Missile and Nuclear Programs 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will continue pursuing its military objectives despite a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran, describing the pause as part of an ongoing campaign rather than its conclusion.

“Now I would like to emphasize that this is not the end of the campaign. This is a preparation for the achievement of all of our goals,” he said, adding that Israel remains ready to resume fighting. “Either by agreeing or by restarting the war, because we are ready to return to war at any time that is needed. The finger on the trigger.”

The two-week ceasefire was coordinated with Israel, he said, and comes after what he described as a period in which Iran had been weakened and forced to open the Strait of Hormuz while abandoning earlier conditions.

He pointed to close coordination with US President Donald Trump and called recent operations unprecedented in scope. “Six weeks ago, for the first time in history, we went to war shoulder to shoulder with my friend, President Trump, and our great ally, the United States,” he said. “We went to a historic operation, the greatest operation the Middle East has ever known.”

Israel’s campaign, he said, targeted Iran’s missile and nuclear infrastructure, including production facilities, centrifuges, and scientists, as well as military assets such as missile bases, command centers, naval capabilities, and transportation networks.

“We destroyed Iran’s missile production plant,” he said. “Not only did we destroy existing missiles, we destroyed the factories that produce the missiles.”

On the nuclear issue, he said Israel and the United States are aligned on removing Iran’s enriched material. “As Prime Minister Trump said on election day, the enriched material will all leave Iran. Either it will leave in agreement, or it will leave in a war renewal.”

He also made clear that the ceasefire does not apply to Hezbollah, confirming that Israeli operations in Lebanon will continue. “Now, I stood up for this, that the temporary ceasefire with Iran will not include Hezbollah,” he said.

Israeli forces struck about 100 Hezbollah targets in 10 minutes on Wednesday, which he described as the group’s most significant setback in the current conflict.

“We still have goals to accomplish, and we will achieve them,” he said.