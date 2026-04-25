Netanyahu Says Early-Stage Prostate Cancer Was Treated Successfully After Radiation Therapy  

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Friday on X that he was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer and underwent treatment in Jerusalem, adding that the condition was fully treated and that he is now healthy.

The 76-year-old leader said a malignant growth measuring less than 1 centimeter was identified during routine follow-up examinations after a December 2024 procedure for a benign prostate enlargement. Physicians described the finding as a very early-stage tumor with no evidence of spread or metastasis.

Netanyahu received targeted radiation therapy at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. The course of treatment concluded about two and a half months before his public disclosure in April 2026. According to his doctors, subsequent imaging and blood tests indicate the disease has disappeared.

In his statement, Netanyahu said he remains in “excellent physical condition.”

While he was in treatment, Netanyahu requested that his annual health report be delayed so it would not be released “at the height of the war, to prevent the Iranian terror regime from spreading further false propaganda against Israel.”

The disclosure adds to a series of recent medical procedures. In December 2024, Netanyahu underwent surgery for a benign enlarged prostate. Earlier, in March 2024, he had surgery to treat a hernia. In July 2023, he was fitted with a pacemaker following what was described as a “transient heart block” and “fainting episode.”

Despite the medical history, Netanyahu said the cancer diagnosis was caught early and treated successfully.