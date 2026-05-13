Netanyahu Says He Secretly Visited UAE During Iran War

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the United Arab Emirates during Israel’s war with Iran and met UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Netanyahu’s office said Wednesday, confirming a wartime diplomatic trip that had been kept under wraps because of its security and political sensitivity.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the visit took place during Operation Roaring Lion, Israel’s campaign against Iran. “This visit led to a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” the office said, without giving a date for the meeting or disclosing what agreements, if any, were reached.

The disclosure came after The Wall Street Journal reported that Mossad Director David Barnea had traveled secretly to the UAE at least twice, in March and April, during the war to coordinate with Emirati officials. The report said Israel sent Iron Dome air defense batteries and Israeli personnel to the UAE to help protect it from Iranian missiles and drones.

The UAE, one of the few Arab states with formal relations with Israel, normalized ties with Jerusalem under the 2020 Abraham Accords. The relationship has survived sharp strains over the war in Gaza and later the Iran war, while both countries have continued to share concerns about Tehran’s regional reach.

The visit also follows recent public contact between Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed. Emirati state media reported last week that the UAE president spoke with Netanyahu and other regional leaders after renewed Iranian attacks on Emirati territory.

The UAE has not immediately issued a public account of the secret meeting. The Israeli statement offered few specifics, but the timing and the reported intelligence-level coordination point to expanded security cooperation between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi during the confrontation with Iran.